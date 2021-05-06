Published May 6, 2021 at 3:52PM | Updated May 6, 2021 at 4:22PM

New Manassas fire station set to open next week

Officials will cut the ribbon on the newest fire station in Manassas.

A ribbon-cutting event is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the new firehouse, located at 10306 Dumfries Road.

The event is not open to the public. However, the city says it will host a public event when current coronavirus restrictions are eased, which could happen next month.

The $16 million projects was designed to fill a gap in fire and rescue services in the southern portion of the city. Officials broke ground for the project in 2019.