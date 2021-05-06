Today’s police report: 63-year-old shot inside home, expected to survive

Prince William County

On May 5 at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3300 block of Beaumont Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. While en route, officers were informed that a shooting occurred inside the home.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 63-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound, and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim began damaging property inside the home when the accused retrieved a firearm and fired a round, striking the victim.

The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Donald Lee Dye, 85, of the 3300 block of Beaumont Rd. in Woodbridge is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A court date is pending.

Stafford County

Car sideswiped while traveling on Route 1, driver flees

Cambridge Street & Warrenton Road, 5/5, 1:18 p.m. The victim reported she was driving northbound in the area of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road when her vehicle was side swiped. The striking vehicle did not stop. The suspect vehicle is a gray sedan.

Narcotics arrest made at North Stafford McDoanld’s