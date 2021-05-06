Today’s police report: 63-year-old shot inside home, expected to survive

Prince William County
On May 5 at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3300 block of Beaumont Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. While en route, officers were informed that a shooting occurred inside the home.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 63-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound, and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim began damaging property inside the home when the accused retrieved a firearm and fired a round, striking the victim.
The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
Donald Lee Dye, 85, of the 3300 block of Beaumont Rd. in Woodbridge is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A court date is pending.
Stafford County
Car sideswiped while traveling on Route 1, driver flees
Cambridge Street & Warrenton Road, 5/5, 1:18 p.m. The victim reported she was driving northbound in the area of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road when her vehicle was side swiped. The striking vehicle did not stop. The suspect vehicle is a gray sedan.
Narcotics arrest made at North Stafford McDoanld’s
190 Garrisonville Road, McDonald’s, 5/5, 2:52 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded for a report of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect, Jeffrey Greenlee, 30, of Locust Grove, asleep in his vehicle. When Greenlee awoke, the deputy noticed he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Greenlee was arrested. A controlled substance was found inside his vehicle. Greenlee was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.