It’s photo contest time, says Prince William Conservation Alliance

The Prince William Conservation Alliance is hosting a photo contest. Winners will have the chance to snag a commemorative field guide and t-shirt.

The Prince William Conservation Alliance emails:

Do you feel like you’re finally beginning to emerge after a year-long hibernation at home? Capture the magic of spring with your camera and enter Prince William Conservation Alliance’s inaugural photo contest “Spring is for Hope”. The Prince William Conservation Alliance (PWCA) 2021 photo contest is open to all photographers.

Grab your camera and submit your photos of how spring is a time of hope. Photos must be taken within Prince William County, Virginia.

Each of the finalists will receive a free PWCA membership and have his/her work featured in upcoming PWCA publications. The winners of the “Landscapes and Waterscapes,” “Native Plants and Wildlife” and “People in Nature” categories will each receive Butterflies of the Mid-Atlantic: A Field Guide and Northern Virginia Dragonflies and Damselflies: A Field Guide and a commemorative t-shirt.

Go to pwconserve.org/photo2021.html for details. Photo submissions are open from now until May 20, 2021.