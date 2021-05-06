High school seniors invited to apply for 2021 Virtual Water Academy

Published May 6, 2021 at 3:19PM | Updated May 6, 2021 at 4:27PM

Do you want to learn more about the Prince William County Service Authority for your job, community activities, school studies or career interests?

Adults and high school seniors who live, work, or attend school in Prince William County can now apply for the 2021 Virtual Water Academy. This free program is designed to foster an understanding of how the Service Authority contributes to community health, environmental stewardship and economic vitality in Prince William County.

The Service Authority provides drinking water and wastewater services for more than 360,000 people at homes, businesses, schools and public facilities in Prince William County.

Scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 (6 to 7:30 p.m.), June 30 (6 to 7:30 p.m.) and July 7 (6 to 8 p.m.), the Water Academy will provide information about the Service Authority’s daily operations, drinking water and wastewater treatment, regulatory standards, career/internship opportunities and tips for customers. One session will include a virtual tour of the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility in Woodbridge.

Applications for the Virtual Water Academy are due on Tuesday, June 1.

Alumni of previous Water Academy sessions include teachers, students, engineers, scientists, community activists and homeowners’ association members. Teachers for Prince William County Public Schools who complete the program will be eligible for Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) as authorized by the Prince William County Schools’ Offices of Student Learning & Professional Learning.

“We are excited to deliver the Water Academy in a virtual format this year, after having to cancel the program in 2020 due to COVID-19,” said Education & Outreach Coordinator Audrey Arnold. “We will be able to provide an engaging experience for participants by offering virtual presentations and tours, hands-on activities and question-and-answer sessions.”

For more information about the 2021 Virtual Water Academy, email [email protected] or call (703) 331-4168.