Prince William County
Death investigation
On May 4 at 7:02 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Carver Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they encountered a man in a grassy area who was believed to be involved in the fight, and who also appeared to be under the influence.
After a preliminary investigation, the man was taken into custody for abduction, strangulation, and other charges associated with the incident. The investigation into the initial incident revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was approached by the suspect as she was walking to a residence in the above area.
During that encounter, the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim from behind before placing his arm around her neck. The suspect then dragged the victim across the property before she was able to break free and run away.
Before separating, the suspect bit the victim on her lower body causing a minor injury. Neighbors witnessing the encounter contacted police. The victim received treatment at the scene by rescue personnel.
During a search of the suspect, a vial containing a liquid, suspected to be PCP, was located. Prior to transporting the suspect to the Adult Detention Center (ADC), he exhibited signs of a seizure.
Officers immediately called for rescue assistance to check on the suspect’s condition. Rescue personnel responded to the scene, evaluated the suspect who refused transport to the hospital and further treatment.
At that point, officers transported the suspect to the ADC for processing. Once at the ADC, officers began processing the suspect in connection to the felonious assault when he became unresponsive. Officers and ADC staff immediately performed CPR on the suspect before he was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The deceased was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas
Indecent Exposure
On May 4 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Falling Water Dr. in Bristow (20136) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, reported to police that while walking along the wooded path in the above area, an unknown man on a light grey colored bicycle approached her from the opposite direction.
A short time later, the victim observed the same man riding his bicycle behind her. As the suspect rode by the victim the second time, he exposed himself while making inappropriate gestures. At no time did the suspect make any contact with the victim. The victim immediately contacted the police, and the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.
Suspect Description:
A white male, with a thin build, short unkempt brown hair
Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored shorts, and white shoes
Rape
On May 5, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County sometime between December 2007 and May 2021.
The investigation revealed that the female victim, who was between 12-25 years of age at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The victim recently disclosed the incidents to police prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Andre Devon LUCAS, was arrested.
Arrested on May 5:
Andre Devon LUCAS, 50, of Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts of rape, 2 counts of incest, 1 count of sodomy, and 1 count of malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Stafford County
Vandalism
1140 International Parkway, 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company, 5/4, 7:55 p.m. The victim reported her vehicle had been keyed on the driver’s side door while it was parked at the business.
Fraud
September Lane, 5/4, 8:57 a.m. The victim reported he received a letter in the mail informing him he was approved to receive a weekly unemployment benefit of $158. The victim stated someone used his personal identification information to apply for the benefit.