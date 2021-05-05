Published May 5, 2021 at 12:55PM | Updated May 5, 2021 at 3:23PM

Don’t forget to honor mom this weekend. Here’s a list of some fun activities happening in our area.

Prince William County

5/8 & 5/9 – Mother’s Day Tours at all Prince William County Historic Sites – (County Wide) – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Free for Mothers and children under 6. Does your Mom enjoy history, visiting beautiful historic houses, picturesque gardens, and hearing juicy, dramatic stories of the past? Then treat her to a tour of one of Prince William County’s historic sites for Mother’s Day!

5/8 Flower Workshop for Mother’s Day – (Haymarket) This free workshop is an hour and a half exercise for Mother’s Day.

5/8 Mother’s Day Event at Ornery Beer Company (Manassas) Come treat yourself or that special lady in your life, while shopping with the Ornery Beer Co. team! Vendors will be selling some amazing items and they will have candle making available on site that afternoon too (addition fee does apply for this activity.)

5/8 & 5/9 Mother’s Day Weekend at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville) It’s Blue Crab Season! Call ahead to dine in OR enjoy the family tradition of Blue Crabs at home with one of their carry-out bundle deals!

5/9 Mother’s Day Brunch at Bristow Manor Golf Club – (Bristow) Join the Bristow Manor team for a special server-attended brunch buffet to celebrate Mom this year.

5/9 Mother’s Day Flights & Cupcakes at Water’s End Brewery (Lake Ridge & Potomac Mills Locations) Enjoy this Mother’s Day special – Flight & Cupcakes from Confections Cupcakery at both Lake Ridge and Potomac Mills locations

Fredericksburg

5/8 Walking tour through Mother Mary’s ‘hood: Join a guide from Hallowed Ground Tours, in cooperation with the Washington Heritage Museums, for an approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk around the neighborhood and through the streets that Mary Washington, herself, would have walked in the 18th Century.

5/8 Day Tea in the garden at Historic Kenmore: Guests will meet “Mary Washington” and her daughter “Betty Washington Lewis” as they discuss some of the parallels of their lives, walk in their footsteps on a tour of Betty’s home, and finally join them for tea in the beautiful Historic Kenmore garden.

Stafford County

5/9 Mothers Day Brunch at 6 Bears and a Goat Brewery: Treat your Mother to a delicious brunch buffet and cold beer (or wine)!