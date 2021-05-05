Jose Fuentes

Jose (Joe) Fuentes, 62, of Woodbridge, VA. Passed away on April 28,2021.

Jose (Joe) Fuentes was born in New Braunfel, TX. to Cruz Fuentes and Antonia Espinoza Fuentes on September 27, 1958. He went to school at Sinton, TX where he got his High School Diploma. He married June Louise Fuentes. He worked as an Electrician for Dynalectric for 30 years where he has received many awards and plaques. He was a veteran, and served in the Air Force, and was awarded an Honorable Discharge. He was involved in Baseball, football, softball, he rode his Harley motorcycle. He liked to do his lottery tickets and scratch offs. He was registered with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Through his church he had received his Catechism,

Jose (Joe) Fuentes is preceded in death by Cruz Fuentes, Antonia Espinoza Rivera and Enrique C. Rivera, William Joseph Bill Sullivan Jr.

Jose (Joe) Fuentes is survived by wife June Louise Fuentes, children Solana Antonina Fuentes, Mr. and Mrs. Kristi Broady, Clinton King and Rebecca King, sister Linda Saldana, 12 grandchildren, niece Mr. and Mrs. Yvonne Saldana-Deleon, and nephew Adolfo Saldana, 1 nephew and 2 nieces, and 7 great nieces and nephews. Mother-In-law Jo-Anne Sullivan, Mr. and Mrs. William Sullivan111, Mr. and Mrs. Cathy Herring, Ms. Sharon James

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Basilica Of Our Lady Of San Juan Del Valle-National Shrine P.O. Box 747 San Juan, TX 78589

The family of Jose (Joe) Fuentes wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Hospital, all the Doctors and Nurses that were taking care of Jose (Joe) Fuentes, he also had the sick/healing, he had the Last Right Blessing. He did have prayers from the three Chaplains at the Hospital.