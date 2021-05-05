Irma Clifton to be honored at Shelton’s Cottage

Published May 5, 2021 at 6:41PM | Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:02PM

Stafford County will hold a special ceremony to dedicate a Stafford County plaque in memory of long-time resident Irma Clifton at Shelton’s Cottage on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public with social distancing measures in place. Speakers will include the Chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District, and Supervisor Tom Coen, George Washington District, in whose district the plaque is located.

Clifton, who recently passed away after a long illness, was a champion for preserving history in Falmouth. Stafford County has honored her previously with a proclamation and a Historic Preservation Award in 2017. The decision was made to place the plaque honoring Clifton at the cottage centered in the historic area she loved.

Due to Clifton’s efforts, the cottage became handicap accessible for all to view when the cottage is opened to the public once again. As well, she donated period furniture to furnish Shelton’s Cottage.

Clifton further impacted the preservation of Historic Falmouth by serving on the Old Falmouth Renaissance Commission, the Historic Port of Falmouth Association, Inc., the Stafford Historical Society and the Architectural Review Board.

Parking for the event is available in the Historic Port of Falmouth location, 401 River Road in Falmouth. Shelton’s Cottage is across the street and is accessible via a crosswalk across River Road and the Belmont-Ferry Farm Trail.