Doris Margaret Benson Woodring

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Doris, at the age of 110 on 30 April 2021. We were so blessed to have had our mom in our lives for such a long time. She had a deep faith that gave her strength, perseverance, and love of family throughout her life. She was born to William Enoch and Mary Lucinda (Williamson) Benson on June 9th 1910 in Glasco, Kansas, and was the last remaining child, being pre-deceased by her siblings, Ross, Wilma, Hazel June, Bernice, Clarence, Marjorie, and Mary Alice.

Doris was a nurse in Emporia, Kansas, for three years after nurses training, and in 1935 married Joseph McDowell Woodring from Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, in Washington, DC, where they made their home, eventually moving to Alexandria, VA, then Falls Church, VA. She moved to Westminster at Lake Ridge in 1995 after being a widow for 5 years. She was in independent living until she broke her leg in 2014 and she finally moved to the Assistant Living Unit where she lived for 6 years , then last April 2020 after a fall, she was moved to the Health Care Center, where she lived out the rest of her long life. She lived at Westminster for a total of 26 years, 3 months and 16 days. A special thanks to each and everyone at Westminster as you all played an important role in her exceptional care over the years.

She leaves behind her “3 girls”, Sharon Hunnicutt, Dianne Leone, and Judy Leet; 3 grandchildren, Laura Hunnicutt Prevost (Luke Howard), Jennifer Leet Gilpert (Dave), and Jason Leet (Kati); and 7 adorable great-grands, Fabrice, Jr., Paris, Gabe, Will, Logan, John, and Gema. We are blessed to have so many memories to cherish of our mom, grandma, and GG.

There will be a graveside service on May 12th, 2 PM, at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Joe. The Chaplain from Westminster, Belva Dickey, will officiate, as she has been a tremendous help in keeping mom’s spirits uplifted for the past 4 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom’s memory to: WLR Resident Supporting Fund, WLR RSF in Memory of Doris Woodring, Westminster Ingleside Foundation, 2275 Research Boulevard,

Suite 450, Rockville, MD 20850.