Bernard “Larry” Moss

Published May 5, 2021 at 3:57PM | Updated May 5, 2021 at 4:20PM

Bernard Lawrence “Larry” Moss, Jr. of Woodbridge, VA went peacefully to join the Lord on April 29, 2021 at the age of 67.

Larry was born on October 31st, 1953 in Oklahoma City, OK. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Bernard L. Moss, Sr. and Fernella Falk Moss; sisters, Teresa Bluff and Rebecca Dean.

Larry is survived by his children, Alysia Denise Robinson of Colorado Springs CO, Kaci Michelle Nealey and husband, Christopher Nealey of King George VA, and Bernard L “Blair” Moss III of Woodbridge VA; grandchildren, Juliet Robinson, Lilly Robinson, Blair Moss, and Kylen Nealey; sisters, Judith Gage (Carl), Karen Mathias (Frank), and Melissa Smith (Richard); Brother, James Scott Moss; Aunts and Uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Larry attended the University of Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979 from Our Lady of The Lake University in San Antonio TX and a Master’s degree of Science in Human Resource Management from Golden Gate University in 1989.

Larry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and was commissioned as an officer in 1979. He served two tours in Germany and was stationed in various locations in the U.S. before retiring after 23 years.

Larry presently worked as the Fieldsite Manager at the Washington D.C. field office for MIT Lincoln Laboratories.

Larry became a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his Harley to see various areas around the country, but most especially to attend Bike Week in Daytona, FL each year. He cherished the many times he could ride with his children. Larry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them traveling, vacationing, and spending holidays together.

A semi-private memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at the home of his daughter, Kaci, 11340 Wisteria Ln, King George, VA 22485. Please note that this is a private residence and be respectful of neighbors without blocking driveways.

*Face masks will be required