Today’s police report: SUV strikes multiple vehicles, flees

Manassas

Hit and Run

On April 23, 2021, at 1:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Liberia Avenue and Centreville Road for the report of a hit and run, involving an older model dark green Ford Explorer, occupied by two men that had struck several vehicles and then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance from the scene and two subjects were taken into custody. Responding officers were able to locate a witness to the hit and run who stated the Ford Explorer struck a dump truck (possibly green in color), a blue Nissan Altima, and possibly other vehicles before driving over the median and fleeing the scene.

If you witnessed or have knowledge of the above incident or believe you may have been a victim in this incident, please contact Officer Mangione at 703-257-8125 or [email protected]. The investigation is ongoing.

Prince William County

Aggravated assault On May 3 at 4:27AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15100 block of Georgia Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old man, with significant facial injuries. The man was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by a black male when he attempted to intervene in an altercation between two unknown people. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. Attempted home burglary On May 3 at 9:57PM, officers responded to the Point at Manassas Apartments located in the 11100 block of Beamer Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. A resident of an apartment reported to police that sometime between 7:30PM and 8:15PM, entry was attempted through the rear door which was found damaged. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Stafford County

Catalytic converter stolen