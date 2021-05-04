Prince William County launches new website

The Prince William County Government has launched a new website.
The county chose a new address for the site, now pwcva.gov, shedding the old pwcgov.org which dates back to the 1990s. When pwcgov.org is entered, users are automatically redirected to the new site. It’s a massive website containing information for the operation of the county government, the second-largest in Virginia.
Many of the kinks of the new website are still being worked out, as multiple pages have been moved, and the new site returns lots of new 404 errors. There’s a calming effect to those errors, however, as the site displays a photo of a child with spyglass under a starry sky.
This week, the county’s library issued this statement about the new website:
The county completed a review of the existing website, as well as comments that users provided over time, and decided it was time for a website replacement. A cross-department team has worked on the website replacement project for several months to ensure the county provides a product that is user-focused and provides the information residents, business owners and other stakeholders need.
The new site is easy to navigate, has a fresh look and feel, requires fewer clicks, provides an intelligent, robust search engine, and is faster, mobile responsive and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Content is presented clearly with adequate spacing, images and icons to tell the County’s story and provide details the community needs about programs, services, tools, and resources. To ensure a smooth transition, existing pages will redirect to the new site.
Prince William County is excited to launch the new website in and hopes the public enjoys using it and finds it an easy to navigate, helpful resource.