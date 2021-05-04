Prince William County launches new website

The Prince William County Government has launched a new website.

The county chose a new address for the site, now pwcva.gov, shedding the old pwcgov.org which dates back to the 1990s. When pwcgov.org is entered, users are automatically redirected to the new site. It’s a massive website containing information for the operation of the county government, the second-largest in Virginia.

Many of the kinks of the new website are still being worked out, as multiple pages have been moved, and the new site returns lots of new 404 errors. There’s a calming effect to those errors, however, as the site displays a photo of a child with spyglass under a starry sky.

This week, the county’s library issued this statement about the new website: