It’s Bike to Work day again on May 21

Bicycle commuting can improve air quality, conserve energy and reduce traffic congestion.

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board recently proclaimed May 21, 2021, as Bike to Work Day in the Washington Metropolitan Region to increase awareness that bicycle commuting is viable in the area.

Bike to Work Day events referred to as “pit-stops” are organized in over 90 locations in the region on Friday, May 21.

Pit-stops in Prince William County includes George Mason University, Manassas VRE Station, Chinn Center, Rippon Landing VRE Station, Woodbridge VRE Station, Dumfries Town Hall, and Haymarket Bicycles.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently recognized May 21 as Bike to Work Day to encourage area businesses and regional decision makers to support bicycle-friendly policies that might increase bicycle commuting.

Bike to Work Day is an annual, free event for participants. Sponsors and volunteers handle registration and marketing. The Prince William County Department of Transportation will contribute up to $1,000 to assist with planning efforts.

It is fast, free, and easy to register for BTWD at biketoworkmetrodc.org.