Published May 4, 2021 at 6:06PM | Updated May 4, 2021 at 6:48PM

FredNats take the field for the first time tonight

It’s finally time to play ball.

The Fredericksburg Nationals take the field for the first time since leaving Woodbridge in 2019 at 6:30 p.m. They face off in the first of 24 matchups this season with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The FredNats traveled to Lynchburg to play the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.

A week from tonight on May 11, the FredNats will play for the first time in their new, $35 million stadium built-in at Celebrate Virginia in Fredericksburg. Fans were allowed in the stadium tonight to view the team on the jumbotron take on the Hillcats.

When the FredNats begin to play in Fredericksburg, only season ticket holders will be allowed inside the stadium due to current coronavirus restrictions. The team issued a statement yesterday noting that could change in the coming months as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Hey FredNats fans! We hope you are excited for baseball as much as we are. Check out this quote from FredNats GM, Nick Hall about single-game tickets and capacity restrictions as we set out for Opening Day next Tuesday, May 11th! pic.twitter.com/l8Xirg021m — Fredericksburg Nationals (@FXBGNats) May 3, 2021

Below, you’ll find a copy of the first-ever Fredericksburg Nationals game notes that were distributed today to the press before the players took the field.

Last year, Minor League Baseball canceled the 2020 season, icing the excitement of thousands of fans excited about professional baseball coming to Fredericksburg.

The FredNats’ regular season runs through September 19.

[pdf]https://d2lxfjodebgl4g.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/frednats-game-notes-.pdf[/pdf]