Ebenezer Kofi McCarthy (Age 80) passed away on Tuesday, March 9th at home in Dale City VA, following a courageous battle with cancer. He inspired family and friends with his intense level of bravery, steadfast determination and will to live. In life, he was a man of wisdom, strength and resilience.

Ebenezer was born on May 17, 1940 in Cape Coast, Ghana. He is the son of the late George McCarthy and Madam Mercy Adabie. He is the husband of Doris Oduro McCarthy. He is also survived by his daughters Sharon and Angelina; his sons Kenneth and Darion; Granddaughter, Giselle; including many devoted family and friends, who are left to cherish his memory.

He was educated at the Wilsden College of Technology in London, England. He graduated with honors becoming an Incorporated Engineer. He had a strong work ethic with over 50 years of engineering expertise. His early experiences in the UK were momentous in his educational and interpersonal pursuits. Ebenezer immigrated to the United States in the early 1980s. He established himself in Northern Virginia. Both personally and professionally, he flourished in the U.S, making meaningful connections and impactful strides in his many endeavors. He was employed by Volvo for decades leaving an undeniable mark throughout his professional career.

Mr. McCarthy loved to engage with people. He was affectionately called “Uncle Mac” by many. This was also evident in his involvement in several organizations from the Ghana Wesley United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry to the Mfantseman Korye Kuw and others. He took on leadership roles with ease, always having an innate talent to convene people and organize to meet goals. His presence alone drew attention and camaraderie. His passion in all he did was undeniable. He was a dedicated family man and loved God immensely. Throughout his life, he strove to be a better man. He was a man of strong conviction and the epitome of grace and character. He will be missed immensely by many. May he rest in heavenly peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.