Published May 4, 2021 at 5:41PM | Updated May 4, 2021 at 6:48PM

Airshow cancelation is latest in mixed bag for Manassas events in 2021

Some annual events for which Manassas City has developed a reputation will take place this year.

Some won’t.

The latest planned event in 2021 to fall victim to the coronavirus scare is the city’s annual air show, one of the largest in the region. At the end of May, the event typically occurs at the city’s airport, at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard.

It’s a free event, chocked full of fun activities that include viewing propeller planes and jet aircraft performing overhead stunts and food and games for children and families.

The last air show was in 2019, and it attracted tens of thousands of people. However, there’s been no Manassas air show since then.

The airshow’s cancelation comes on the heels of the cancelations of other city events this year, including the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the One Love Festival, and the annual Viking Festival. All were canceled again this year, for the second year in a row.

But it’s not all bad news, as the city is working to bring back its popular First Friday event to the downtown neighborhood this Friday, May 7, 2021. The event’s theme will be Downtown Derby, in honor of the Kentucky Derby. It will feature stick horse races and derby hat parade and contest at the Harris Pavilion, as well as Mint Juleps and sales at participating downtown businesses.

“These [First Friday] events are held outdoors… We’ve tried to support our businesses in the downtown sector, and it’s worked out well so far,” Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen told the city council.

Adding to the good news, the city is planning to bring back more events over the summer and into the fall.

Railway Heritage Festival, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jazz Festival, June 19 from noon to 7 p.m.

Celebrate America, July 4, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Bands, Brews, and Barbecue, September 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

Fall Jubilee, October 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haunted Happenings, October 30, 10 a.m to noon.

Merry Old Town, weekends December 3 to December 19 at 4 p.m.

On April 26, the city council ratified its list of city “sanctioned” events. For the past eight years, the city has given priority to the events on this list, including many of the ones listed above.

The city plays host to more than than just the events on the list, said Keen. However, if someone applies for a permit to hold an event on the same day as a city-sanctioned event, the city event will get preference, Keen explained.