Traffic hot spots around Fredericksburg this week

May 2 – 8, 2021

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between the two interchanges for various construction activities for the Improve 95 program.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Be alert to a mobile operation on I-95 southbound near the Exit 130 entrance and exit ramps from Route 3. Crews will be restriping pavement markings on the ramps.

I-95 Northbound & Southbound

Exit 126 (Massaponax)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Be alert to a mobile operation on I-95 northbound and southbound travel lanes near the interchange to allow crews to restripe pavement markings.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single, left lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating single lane closures on Route 3 westbound between the King George County line (Muddy Creek Bridge) and Cleek Road for spot pavement repair ahead of upcoming resurfacing work.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between Sanford Drive and Ethyl Lane for bridge work.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure at various intersections on Route 610 between Salisbury Drive and Joshua Road for traffic signal work.

Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect mobile lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic between Spotted Tavern Road and Poplar Road for shoulder widening project.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Right turn lane and shoulder closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1. Improve 95 project construction.

Bridge Washing

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for mobile single closures at the following bridges throughout the area. Crews will be performing routine bridge washing.

Route 17 – various structures between the Stafford County line and Fauquier County line

Route 218 (White Oak Road) – between Route 607 and Route 212

Route 607 (Cool Spring Road) – between Route 3 and Route 208

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) – between Route 644 and Route 643

Route 608 (Brooke Road) – between Route 607 and Route 628

Route 608 (Brooke Road) – between Route 677 and Route 629

Route 624 (Morton Road) – between Route 626 and Route 1

Route 626 (Potomac Road) – between Route 607 and Route 624

Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road) – between Route 608 and Route 619

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) – between Route 629 and Route 666

Route 753 (Enon Road) – between Route 653 and Route 1

Routine Maintenance

Monday ? Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stay alert for mobile lane closures. Crews will perform routine maintenance activities at the following locations:

Route 614/615 (Cropp Road) – pavement repair

City of Fredericksburg

Fall Hill Avenue at Route 1

Starting Sunday, May 2, the City of Fredericksburg Public Works Department will be modifying turn lane markings to reduce congestion at the Fall Hill Avenue and Route 1 intersection. Currently, the traffic movements are left and straight from the left lane and right only from the right lane. The new configuration will be left turn only from the left lane, with straight and right turns from the right lane. Message boards will be posted to alert drivers to the new road markings.