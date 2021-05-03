Today’s police report: Shooting arrest; boys forced to withdraw cash

Prince William County

Arrest made in Manassas area shooting

On April 30, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 8000 block of Coachcrest Court in the Coverstone neighborhood near Manassason on April 29, was arrested. The suspect, Joel Thomas Schrank, was taken into custody by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia.

Shrank, 20, of the 500 block of Colony Court in Warrenton, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police tell us.

On April 29 at 11:36 a.m., officers were called to the 8000 block of Coachcrest Court to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told us.

The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside a vehicle when a verbal altercation escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm from inside the vehicle and fired a round, striking the victim.

The victim got out of the vehicle and contacted a family member who notified the police. The accused fled the area in a 2013 grey Nissan Sentra prior to police arriving.

Shooting victim appears at Haymarket hospital

On May 1 at 2:33 a.m., officers responded to the Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center located at 15225 Heathcote Blvd. in Haymarket to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The acquaintances who dropped the man off left the hospital prior to police arrival. The man who was shot was not initially cooperative with officers in the investigation. Boys 12, 16, forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM On April 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of Sudley Manor Road. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that while in the parking lot, the victims, a 12-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old male juvenile, were approached by an acquaintance and four unknown male individuals. During the encounter, one of the unknown male individuals brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. At one point, the 16-year-old victim was forced to enter a nearby business and withdraw money from the ATM inside. Eventually, all of the suspects fled the area on foot and the victim’s reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. Suspect Description: A white male, possibly a juvenile, 5’3”, 110lbs., with long wavey black hair

Last seen wearing a black hat backwards, and an unknown color t-shirt and shorts A black male, possibly a juvenile, 5’9”, 160lbs., with short wavey black hair Last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and jeans, and carrying a firearm The other three suspects were only described as black males. Shots fired in Triangle On May 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 18400 block of Woodland Dr. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents in the area reported to police that gunshots were heard before a vehicle fled the area. The investigation revealed that rounds were fired from Woodland Dr., which struck a nearby residence and a parked vehicle. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers located shell casings in the roadway. Attempted burglary at Gainesville medical center On May 3 at 3:14 a.m., officers responded to the Gainesville Medical Center located at 14370 Lee Hwy. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the front door. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the building through the front doors and one of the rear business suite doors was found unsecured. No property was reported missing.

Stafford County

A wanted man who was arrested yesterday afternoon added to his problems by assaulting deputies during the arrest, Stafford authorities told us. On May 2 at 1:47 p.m., Deputy J.A. Hinson responded to a home on Frasier Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, he encountered Emmanuel Anyidoho, 44, of Stafford, in the front yard of the residence in an agitated state, states the sheriff’s office. Deputy Hinson determined that Anyidoho had an active warrant in Fairfax for attempting to disarm an officer. Deputy A.W. Sypolt arrived to assist and the deputies informed Anyidoho he was under arrest. Anyidoho resisted the arrest and began grabbing at the equipment on the deputy’s duty belt. The deputies used OC spray and physical control techniques to get Anyidoho into custody. Both deputies sustained minor scrapes during the arrest, states the sheriff’s office. Anyidoho was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and he was served the outstanding warrant. Additionally, Deputy Hinson obtained a warrant for assault based on the circumstances of the disturbance deputies were originally called for. Anyidoho was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stolen car

Walt Whitman Boulevard, 4/30, 1:01 p.m. The victim reported the rear license plate on his vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in the area. The theft is believed to have occurred between 2 p.m. on April 29 and 1 p.m. on April 30.

Theives clear Walmart shelves

125 Washington Square Plaza, Walmart, 4/30, 1:23 p.m. The loss prevention employee reported he reviewed security footage and found three male suspects removed miscellaneous items and electronics off of the store shelves. They then removed security devices from the electronics and concealed all items in a backpack. The suspects left the store without paying for the merchandise. The theft occurred on April 27 at 2:55 p.m.

Cartons of smokes lifted

105 Garrisonville Road, Wawa, 5/1, 2:40 a.m. A store employee reported a male suspect went behind the checkout counter and stole a box containing several cartons of cigarettes while she was in the back of the store. The suspect fled with the box and was seen leaving the scene in a dark colored sedan.