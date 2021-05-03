Stafford allocates $7.5 million for Brooke Road reconstruction following floods

Stafford County is continuing its efforts with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and residents to implement a solution to the recurring flooding on the “S-curves” of Brooke Road, located between Raven Road and Maplewood Drive.

The Board of Supervisors recently approved the County’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2031 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) on April 20, 2021, which provides the funding necessary for the construction of an emergency access drive as well as all necessary improvements and repairs needed to bring Windermere Drive into the state highway system to allow the road to be open to public traffic.

The county plans to construct a two-lane roadway between Windermere Drive and Crestwood Lane to provide through-travel access to Brooke Road area residents when Brooke Road is closed to traffic during emergencies. The CIP also provides $7.5 million in funding for the Brooke Road Reconstruction project to elevate and realign Brooke Road between Raven Road and Maplewood Drive.

“Transportation is a priority for this Board, including doing all we can to assist VDOT in maintaining roads in Stafford County. I want to thank Supervisor Cindy Shelton for her dedication to bringing this to our attention and providing a solution,” said Crystal Vanuch, Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors – Rock Hill District. “The Transportation CIP is committed to solving several transportation challenges, but, importantly, provides an effective solution for Brooke Road flooding both short- and long-term.”

The County has recently contracted with a civil engineering firm for the design of the Emergency Access Drive. To assist the County with design efforts, VDOT completed an aerial survey of Brooke Road, which provides needed topographic data. The County anticipates having a conceptual design of the access drive ready for public review and comment by summer 2021.

“We understand the urgency of this problem, but we have to follow our required processes for authorizing, funding, designing and implementing the solutions,” said Chief Public Works Officer Jason Towery. “As well, we want to give the public an opportunity for public comment during the process as this affects the whole community.”

A recap of the history of County action regarding the Brooke Road project is below:

The County established a Brooke Road Improvements page, which has been continuously updated as new information has become available regarding the County’s actions.



In 2018, Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors authorized $25k for a preliminary engineering report and hydraulic analysis (R18-289)



The engineering and hydraulic report was completed in fall 2019 and results were presented to the Infrastructure Committee for direction on the next steps.



In Spring 2020, the Board of Supervisors approved $250k for culvert replacements in fiscal years 2024-2026. By early fall 2020, it was evident that more immediate action was necessary along Brooke Road and the Board approved an immediate $300k to advance culvert replacement work (R20-118).



In the fall of 2020, VDOT’s review and report on the County’s culvert replacement work cited additional survey and design work by VDOT would be required to move forward with culvert replacement work



In winter 2020, VDOT and the United States Agricultural Department (USDA) worked to remove beavers and beaver dams near the road to allow water levels to return to what is considered a natural level.



In winter 2020, the County held virtual meetings/presentations with members of the Windermere Drive and Poplar Hills community to inform residents of the County’s intentions to construct an Emergency Access Drive and answer questions.



In spring 2021, the County held a Town Hall open to all residents of Brooke Road to inform residents of the County’s intentions to construct an Emergency Access Drive and answer questions.



In spring 2021, VDOT surveyed Brooke Road and the proposed Emergency Access Drive location, which is necessary before design work can begin.



In April 2021, the Board of Supervisors approved the County’s Fiscal Year (FY)2022-2031 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which provides the funding necessary for the various proposed improvements.



Additionally, there have been stories with updates published on the County’s website and social media.





Stafford and VDOT officials envision a construction start date for the emergency access road in the summer or fall of 2022, with a completion date of winter 2022/2023. The access road would be a gravel road that will allow two-way traffic to pass through.

VDOT would reimburse the County for construction costs for the temporary road once it is in service. The County will be responsible for all other costs associated with the project. The design for the permanent improvements to Brooke Road could begin as early as fall/winter 2021, with a completion date five to seven years later.