Clarence Hall, 90, was born on April 9, 1931 to parents Harold and Louise Hall and passed on April 25, 2021. This loving man was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy, his son Ronald, his sister, Phyllis and his brother-in-law, Ron Schofield. Always the one with a cheerful smile and a witty anecdote to share, he will be dearly missed by all.

Clarence led a life of service. As a US Army Command Master Sergeant who served in Korea and Vietnam, he was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service and The Legion of Merit before retiring in 1974.

After his military service, Clarence was the Superintendent of the Prince William County landfill, where he was credited with implementing many state of the art practices.

Finally, Clarence served in many leadership positions in the Dale City Lions Club, where he was an active member for 47 years. He was a longtime resident of Dale City, VA and most recently lived in Westminster at Lake Ridge in Woodbridge, VA.

He is survived by his brother Ernest Hall and nephew Charles Hall and his wife Amy and their children Jacob and Bethany; brother Richard Hall, sisters Phyllis Hall, Arlene Shelton and Sally Lake; niece Wendy Ellmo, her husband Frank and their children Eric and Molly; nephew Glen Schofield, his wife Barbara and their children Nicole, Kyle and Caitlyn.

Services will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA at 12:00, with a burial to follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dale City Lions Club c/o Thomas Parker 1305 Walker Dr, Fredricksburg, VA 22401 or to the Westminster Ingleside Foundation, Office of Planned Giving, 2275 Research Blvd, Suite 450, Rockville, MD 20850.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support, but especially his dedicated and dear friends Hugh Munro and John and Rene Megill for being Clarence’s local support, cheerleaders, drivers and errand runners as the rest of the family lived across the country. Hugh, John and Rene – we deeply appreciate you and cannot thank you enough.