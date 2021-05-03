Published May 3, 2021 at 7:20PM | Updated May 4, 2021 at 9:49AM

Updated: 1 seriously injured in I-95 crash at Quantico

Update from Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Biffany is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Monday, May 3rd, at 11:48 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 146-mile-marker.

A 2015 Mazda CX-5 was traveling South on I-95 when it rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer, that slowed due to heavy traffic. The driver of the Mazda, a 37-year-old male, of Winchester, VA, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 61-year-old male, of Burlington, NC, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Original post

One person was seriously injured today in a crash on Interstate 95 near Quantico.

Crews extracted at least one person who became trapped inside of their car after it collided with a tractor-trailer, pinning the car underneath the rig.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The crash occurred about 12:45 p.m. and forced the closure of the southbound portion of the highway. The road reopened about 2 p.m.

Here’s more from the Virginia Department of Transportation: