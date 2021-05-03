Update from Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Biffany is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Monday, May 3rd, at 11:48 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 146-mile-marker.
A 2015 Mazda CX-5 was traveling South on I-95 when it rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer, that slowed due to heavy traffic.
The driver of the Mazda, a 37-year-old male, of Winchester, VA, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 61-year-old male, of Burlington, NC, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
Original post
One person was seriously injured today in a crash on Interstate 95 near Quantico.
Crews extracted at least one person who became trapped inside of their car after it collided with a tractor-trailer, pinning the car underneath the rig.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The crash occurred about 12:45 p.m. and forced the closure of the southbound portion of the highway. The road reopened about 2 p.m.
Here’s more from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Stafford County at mile marker 146, south of Exit 148 (Quantico), for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Southbound I-95 motorists can expect significant delays approaching the Exit 148 area, with approximately three miles of congestion approaching the incident scene.