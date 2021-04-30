Published April 30, 2021 at 4:21PM | Updated May 3, 2021 at 3:44PM

Wooden bridge deck over Potomac Creek to be replaced

On Monday, May 10, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin work to replace the existing wooden deck on the Stefaniga Road bridge over Potomac Run in Stafford County.

A recent inspection of the bridge revealed deterioration of the bridge deck. Replacing the deck will reduce the occurrence of potholes and pavement break-ups.

The structure was built in 1993 and carries approximately 3,000 vehicles per day, according to a recent VDOT traffic count.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily beginning Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13.

During the bridge closure, drivers will be detoured approximately 11 miles around the worksite using the following routes:

Poplar Road (Route 616)

Kellogg Mill Road (Route 651)

Mountain View Road (Route 627)

Stefaniga Road will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m. each day.

The deck replacement project is expected to be complete on Thursday, May 13, weather permitting.