Why the Manassas Mayor urges you to skip lunch tomorrow

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger wants you to donate a meal to someone less fortunate tomorrow.

The city declared May 1, 2021 National Donate a Lunch Day in Manassas. Davis Younger made the proclamation earlier this week during a city council meeting.

It comes as almost 10 million Americans are still unemployed during this pandemic. According to USDA, 50 million people in the U.S., including 17 million children, are battling hunger and feeling food insecure.

That number has increased nearly 2% since 2019.

The campaign encourages its supporters to skip lunch on May 1st, 2021 and donate their lunch money to Humanity First USA., whose volunteer donate their time and energy to deliver thousands of meals across the U.S.