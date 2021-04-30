Recruitment event tomorrow for Prince William police

Join us for a recruiting information session to learn more about becoming an officer with the Prince William County Police Department on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The event will be held at the Charlie T. Deane Station, 5036 Davis Ford Rd., Woodbridge (22192).

Recruiters will be available to answer questions about the qualifications, hiring process, benefits, incentives and more. Speak one-on-one with an officer and get detailed information about what the Prince William County Police Department has to offer. Families are welcome. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all must wear masks and observe social distancing.

We look forward to seeing you! If you have questions, please call 703-792-6580. For more information, please visit this Police Department webpage: joinpwcpd.org.