Dumfries-based Young Marines board member sworn in as U.S. House sergeant-at-arms

Major General William J. Walker, a member of the Advisory Council to the Board of Directors of the Young Marines, based in Dumfries, has been sworn in as the sergeant-at-arms for the United States House of Representatives.

Formerly, Major General Walker was the commander of Washington, D.C. National Guard. He is the 38th person and first Black American to serve as sergeant-at-arms.

Press release:

“We offer our heartiest congratulations to our friend, colleague and former Vice Chairman of the Young Marines,” said Bill Smith, chairman of the Young Marines’ Board of Directors. “His lifetime of achievement and service to the nation makes him very deserving of this prestigious position.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Major General Walker graduated in 1975 from Leo High School, Chicago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois, Chicago. He earned a master’s degree from Chicago State University and received a commission in the Army Reserve via the ROTC program.

Major General Walker’s further education includes a second master’s degree in Strategic Intelligence from the National Intelligence University and International Relations from American University as well as numerous graduate certificates.

Major General Walker became a Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 1983 and served for more than 30 years in national and international positions of increasing responsibility culminating with promotion to the senior executive service rank.

A veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle, he is the recipient of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters and many other awards and decorations.

Following his retirement from DEA as deputy assistant administrator in charge of strategic intelligence, Major General Walker continued to serve the nation in the National Guard. He has been full-time with the National Guard since January 2017 and was appointed Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard, by President Donald J. Trump in March 2018.

Major General Walker is an active volunteer in many community and law enforcement organizations and is a life member of dozens of organizations including the Alpha Phi Alpha public service fraternity.