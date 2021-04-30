Appeals process outlined as Prince William property taxes to rise

There’s an appeals process for homeowners who will see their property tax bill skyrocket in the coming year after Prince William County passed the largest single property tax increase in county history.

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega issued this press release today:

On Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors passed their $1.34 billion FY2022 budget, which included a $62.8 million dollar spending increase over last year and an average increase in residential tax bills of $286 per home. The $286 average increase is the largest increase in residential tax bills in the county’s history.

Although the Board did lower the real state rate by a penny, which I supported during markup, I could not vote for the overall increase at a time when many county families are still struggling to get on their feet.

You can view the average increase and two-year increase in tax bills by zip code since the start of COVID below:

Sudley – 20109 – $248/413

Manassas – 20110 – $359/$525

Buckhall – 20111 – $300/$447

Hoadly – 20112 – $340/$509

Bristow – 20136 – $355/$557

Broad Run – 20137 – $307/$441

Catharpin – 20143 – $317/$650

Gainesville – 20155 – $340/$589

Haymarket – 20169 – $505/$773

Nokesville – 20181 – $402/$739

Montclair – 22025 – $294/$473

Dumfries – 22026 – $358/$626

Occoquan – 22125 – $199/$321

Quantico – 22134 – $404/$502

Triangle – 22172 – $305/$430

Woodbridge – 22191 – $256/$421

Lake Ridge – 22192 – $290/$449

Dale City – 22193 – $305/$447

Of the $62.8 million dollar spending increase, the bulk majority went to the school division ($34.5M) and increased pay and compensation for county employees ($9.9M).

Additionally, a five-year spending plan was passed which includes the assumption of a new 4% Meals Tax.

For residents who do not agree with their tax assessment for the upcoming year please contact the Real Estate Assessments Office at 703-792-6780 to speak with the appraiser of your area to obtain more information about the valuation process and your assessment.

If the appraiser is not able to satisfy your concerns, you may request an administrative appeal of your assessment. The County appraiser considers market information relative to the property and information provided by the taxpayer. If this information shows the assessed value should be changed, the appraiser will make the necessary adjustment. If the evidence does not support a change, the appraiser will explain the reasons for not changing the assessment. The deadline for filing a 2021 Administrative Appeal with the Real Estate Assessments Office is June 1, 2021. 2021 Administrative Appeal Form.

If you don’t agree with the result of your administrative appeal, you may appeal to the Board of Equalization (BOE). The BOE is composed of eight County Taxpayers, and is established by the Board of County Supervisors to render an independent third party opinion in cases of disagreement between the taxpayer and the assessing official. Although the BOE is a quasi-judicial board, there is no application fee, and an attorney is not required. The deadline for filing an assessment appeal with the BOE is July 1, 2021.

Section 58.1-3379 of the Code of Virginia states “In all cases brought before the board, there shall be a presumption that the valuation determined by the assessor is correct.” and “The board shall hear and give consideration to such complaints and shall adjust and equalize such assessment and shall, moreover, be charged with the especial duty of increasing as well as decreasing assessments, whether specific complaint be laid or not, if in its judgement, the same be necessary to equalize and accomplish the end that the burden of taxation shall rest equally upon all citizens of such county or city.”

You may appeal to the Circuit Court of Prince William County within three years of the assessment.