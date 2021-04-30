Police report: Crash investigated, drug charges filed

Stafford County

Two wanted individuals are in custody and are facing additional drug charges after a traffic stop.

On April 28 at 10:05 a.m., Deputy B.W. Gildea stopped a vehicle leaving the Sleep Inn on Warrenton Road. Deputy Gildea began speaking with the driver who appeared nervous and reluctant to provide her identification, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver did finally identity herself as Brittany Corbin, 27, of Spotsylvania, the sheriff’s office states.

Corbin was found to be wanted in Spotsylvania County. It was also learned Corbin was driving

on a revoked license, the sheriff’s office states. Deputy Gildea then identified the passenger as Norico Hall, 20, of Fredericksburg, who was also found to be wanted in Spotsylvania County.

Hall and Corbin were detained by deputies for their outstanding warrants. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located prepackaged bags containing controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s office. Drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were found throughout the vehicle. The search also uncovered a sickle, a curved bladed weapon, near the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corbin was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving on a revoked license, according to the sheriff’s office. Hall was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were also served their outstanding warrants. They were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Truck driver flown to hospital

No charges have been filed in a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on Route 17 at Hartwood Road in Stafford County. The driver of a flatbed truck was pulled to safety after becoming trapped when his truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying a septic tank.

Stafford fire and rescue crews pulled the man to safety. He was later flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office states.

#SCFR units are on the scene SB Warrenton Rd at Hartwood Rd for a vehicle accident. A flatbed truck carrying a septic tank rear-ended a tractor trailer. Crews are working to free the driver of the flatbed. SB Warrenton Rd @ Hartwood Rd is closed. @SCFRDChief pic.twitter.com/E8w6fKYZw0 — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) April 29, 2021

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