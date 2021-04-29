State pre-registration no longer required for coronavirus vaccine

You no longer have to schedule an appointment days in advance ahead of time to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Today, the Prince William Health District says residents simply visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov and schedule their vaccination appointment with the Prince William Health District (PWHD).

Once in VASE, enter your Zip Code, then select 25-miles for the Distance Range(10-miles – too limiting, clinic options may not show). You have the option to select the vaccine type and the date and time for your vaccination.

Vaccine clinic options for the PWHD:

If you are looking for an appointment with other vaccination providers, head to Vaccinefinder.org and enter your zip code.

Gander Mountain Accepting a Limited Number of WALK-INS a Day

Today, Thursday, April 29, the Community Vaccine Clinic (CVC) at Gander Mountain in Woodbridge started accepting walk-ins. The number of walk-ins will be limited each day, dependent on appointment availability.

For those who have a scheduled appointment for a first or second dose, your appointment date and time remains unchanged.

For any questions, you can call Virginia’s call center at 877-829-4682. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor Ralph Northam today amended Executive Order Seventy-Two to adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask use in outdoor settings.

The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings. Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” said Governor Northam. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases has made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner.’