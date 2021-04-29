5th suspect in Manassas Mall murder in custody

Police arrested the fifth and final suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on the night of Friday, April 2, outside the Autobahn Speedway at Manassas Mall.

The suspect, Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive in Woodbridge turned himself in to police without incident. He was held without bond.

Two juveniles and 23-year-old Aliquan Gary Gill, were previously arrested in connection to the incident.

On April 2 at 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided immediate first aid to the men until rescue personnel arrived. One of the men, Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The other man, identified as a 22-year-old, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries where he is expected to survive.