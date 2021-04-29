2 area residents hit big in Virginia Lottery

Two area residents are breathing a bit easier tonight after winning big in the Virginia Lottery.

Sean Davis bought a winning $1 million ticket at a 7-Eleven at 8228 Gunston Corner Lance in Lorton.

He and his wife have had a midweek evening routine since the pandemic began. They sit out on their deck and scratch Virginia Lottery tickets for fun.

“It just sort of became our Wednesday night thing to break up the monotony of COVID life,” he said. Afterward, Davis scratched a $1 Million Royale ticket and discovered he’d won the game’s $1 million top prize.

“I didn’t believe it,” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed the prize. “I was in shock more than excited.”

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, in Manassas, Rosalind Abdool discovered she’d won $1 million in the March 10 Powerball drawing.

She bought her ticket at Giant Food, located at 10100 Dumfries Road in Manassas. The winning numbers were 17-18-37-44-53, and the Powerball number was 18. Her ticket matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

“I was really, really surprised,” the Manassas woman told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.