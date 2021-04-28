Susan Mary Genevieve Burket

Susan Mary Genevieve Kane Burket, 86, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on the 23rd of April 2021.

Susan was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on January 24th, 1935. She married David Burket Jr. on January 26th, 1952 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts. She was a devoted wife and mother of three sons, David, Dennis, and Douglas. She always put her family first and as a military wife moved her family to the Philippines, North Carolina, Panama, and Turkey before settling in Northern Virginia. She enjoyed pursuing her artistic talents, gardening, searching for antiques and collectibles at flea markets and roadside shops. She loved travelling with her travels taking her to the Holy Land, Greece, Canada, France, Italy as well as many states of the union.

Susan is preceded in death by her sisters Pauline Fortin and Cecile Grabino.

Susan is survived by her husband David; her sons: David Burket (Nancy), Dennis Burket (Susie), and Douglas Burket (Martha); her sister Jean Kane; her grandchildren David R. Burket, Kenny Burket, Kristi Castro (Hernon), Katrina Huber (Jeremy), Kimberly Chamblin (Edwin), Audrey Anderson (Perry), Garrett Burket, Jonathan Burket, Alyssa Buckland (Christopher); her great-grandchildren Claudia Castro (Idalgo), Dakota Castro, Maykala Castro, Hayleigh Burket, Chloe Burket, Noah Castro, Dylan Burket, Mason Chamblin, Alex Castro, Liam Chamblin, Jaykob Castro, Xander Chamblin, Harper Huber, Lucille Buckland and Arthur Buckland; her great-great-grandchildren Camila Lobos and Adeline Lobos. And her furry daughter Charlotte M. York.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.