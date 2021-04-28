LPW, Prince William Chamber partner for virtual walk-a-thon

May 1 through 22, Leadership Prince William (LPW) and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce are hosting their first Lead the Way Virtual Walk-a-thon fundraiser.

This event is made possible thanks to several sponsors, including Youth for Tomorrow. Participants can walk when and where they choose, with ideas provided on the event website.

For the last few years, LPW and the Chamber have collaborated on Gourmet Guys Give Back, an event designed to bring the community and local leaders together around GREAT food prepared by amateur chefs. This year with COVID restrictions still in place, the two not-for-profit organizations decided to do something a little different.

“We wanted to do a fundraiser that encourages business and community leaders to give at the same time that it encourages them to get out of their house or office–or on the treadmill if that’s more their thing–enjoying the people and places that make our community outstanding,” said LPW Executive Director Andrea Money.”

She noted that part of the value of the LPW program is in the places participants get to visit and the people they get to meet. “This virtual walk idea hearkens back to that,” adds Money.

The LEAD the Way Walk-a-thon invites participants to register, donate and participate from anywhere in the country. LPW Alumni living in California, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina have already signed up and donated. Past LPW Classes and Chamber member businesses are encouraged to form teams and challenge one another in showing their support.

“The platform and the fact that there is not a central gathering point or specified date encourages participants to get creative and make this fun for themselves and their teammates/supporters. Ideas have been posted to the event website and we’ll be continuing to add to that page as we receive additional suggestions,” says Chamber President & CEO Debbie Jones, a 2010 graduate of LPW.

Leadership Prince William is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to inspire and engage adult and youth leaders who want to make a difference in the Greater Prince William Area. Past graduates of the Leadership Prince William program have undertaken leadership roles in business, government, the non-profit sector, and community affairs; serving Prince William County, the cities of Manassas, and Manassas Park.