Woman faces arson charge after townhouse fire

Stafford County
Woman faces arson charge
At 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Oak Drive near the intersection of Maple Drive for a reported structure fire in a townhouse. First arriving fire and rescue units arrived less the five minutes later to find Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies already on the scene of a disturbance.
Fire and rescue units found a small fire had been intentionally set in a bedroom closet on the second floor of the residence. Crews reported the damage did not extend beyond the contents of the closet. Smoke alarms were found to be present in the residence but most had been disconnected and some had been placed in a bathroom sink under running water.
Daysi Salmeron, 38, was charged with burning a structure and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Prince William County
Man faces a charge of assault of law enforcement officer
On April 26 at 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the El Gicarito restaurant located at 10611 Lomond Dr. in Manassas (20109) for a male and a female patron were refusing to pay their bill.
Upon making contact with the parties, the man, later identified as the accused, refused to cooperate with officers. The employee trespassed the accused who continued to refuse to leave the restaurant. The accused was then taken into custody by police. While officers conducted a search of the accused, the accused kicked officers on more than one occasion.
After a brief struggle, the accused was resecured without further incident. No injuries were reported by the officers. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlos A. REYES CALDERON, was arrested. He’s C=charged with two counts of assault & battery on LEO and 1 count of trespassing and has a court Date of August 18, 2021.