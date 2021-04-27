Woman faces arson charge after townhouse fire

Stafford County

Woman faces arson charge

At 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Oak Drive near the intersection of Maple Drive for a reported structure fire in a townhouse. First arriving fire and rescue units arrived less the five minutes later to find Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies already on the scene of a disturbance.

Fire and rescue units found a small fire had been intentionally set in a bedroom closet on the second floor of the residence. Crews reported the damage did not extend beyond the contents of the closet. Smoke alarms were found to be present in the residence but most had been disconnected and some had been placed in a bathroom sink under running water.

Daysi Salmeron, 38, was charged with burning a structure and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Prince William County

Man faces a charge of assault of law enforcement officer