Prince William will resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Prince William Health District will resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health has directed vaccine providers to begin the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine consistent with a review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.

The use of this vaccine is recommended based on the FDA and CDC findings that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, the vaccine’s benefits outweighing known and potential risks in people 18 and older. Review of the data showed a low chance of blood clots and low platelets (thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome) in the almost 8 million people who received the vaccine. The FDA and CDC will continue to investigate this risk.

The benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine include the vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 associated hospitalizations is 93%, high efficacy in preventing severe outcomes and death for any symptomatic COVID-19 case, efficacy against variants, and the single-dose making it easier for certain populations that may have difficulty in getting a second vaccination.

Although the risk is low, for residents who choose the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, if within three weeks of receiving the vaccine you develop:

Severe headache

Backache

Blurred vision

Fainting

Seizures

Severe pain in abdomen, stomach, or the chest

Leg swelling

Shortness of breath

New bruising or bleeding

*Immediately seek medical care and notify the provider that you received the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. More from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html#symptoms-list

Vaccines are now being offered to anyone 16-years-old and older. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

All Virginians are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive one of the three available FREE COVID-19 vaccines by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).