FredNats to host season-opener viewing party inside stadium

The Fredericksburg Nationals will play their very first game on May 4 against the Hillcats in Lynchburg.

It’s an away game, so the FredNats will host a viewing party inside of its newly built, $30 million stadium, located just off Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg’s Central Park.

Press release:

The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to invite full-season and half-season ticket holders, as well as members of the media, to FredNats Ballpark on Tuesday, May 4 for a viewing party of the first-ever FredNats game to be played in Lynchburg, Virginia. The FredNats will face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats in the first series of the Low-A East season, with a first-pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A live radio stream will be available on the FredNats Baseball Network, with team broadcaster Erik Bremer providing the play-by-play. Fans in the ballpark will be able to listen to the FredNats broadcast, paired with Lynchburg’s MiLB.tv video stream. Live in-game promotions will take place throughout the game, and fans can get a sneak peek of the gameday experience by visiting concessions stands and the Trading Post, the official team store. The FredNats will also educate fans on the official Covid-19 safety procedures for the 2021 season, including their clear bag policy, pod seating, and more. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. at the main gate on the concourse. Ticket Holders will find a “bonus ticket” on their ticket accounts at the end of this week that will allow them access into the ballpark starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 4.

The team will play its first home game on May 11.

The team played its final game as the Potomac Nationals in 2019 in Woodbridge. The team had played in Woodbridge since the early 1980s.