Hiker discovers body in Prince William Forest Park

Prince William County

Body found in Prince William Forest Park

On April 24 at 2:58PM, officers responded to The Prince William Forest Park located at 16675 Pleasant Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a death.

The caller reported to police that while walking along a trail, they observed a body off of the pathway and contacted the police. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased. The man was not reported to police as missing at the time of the incident.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. The investigation continues.

Identified: The deceased has been identified as Michael Allen FERRELL, 61, of Triangle

A medical emergency possible factor in Woodbridge woman’s death

At 3:19 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-66 near the 40 mile marker.

A 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees. The vehicle traveled approximately 35 yards from the road before coming to a stop.

The driver, Edward L. Miller, 79, of Woodbridge, Va., was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt

The passenger, Valerie F. Miller, 78, of Woodbridge, Va., was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The initial investigation suggests a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Fatal Crash Investigation

On April 19 at 8:03PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Eos was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Hwy. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Dr. Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision.

The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash on April 21. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.

Identified: The deceased pedestrian was identified as Leonard Ray BROWN, 58, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2014 Volkswagen Eos was identified as a 22-year-old man of Annandale

Malicious Wounding

On April 16 at 4:51PM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Hornet Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he observed a verbal altercation between two acquaintances and attempted to intervene. At that point, one of the acquaintances, identified as the accused, struck the victim before retrieving a knife and cutting him on the face. The parties separated before the suspect fled the area in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee prior to police arriving at the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kevin LAZA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Kevin LAZA, 24, of the 1400 block of Ranger Lp. in Woodbridge Described as a white male, 5’9″, 180lbs., with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for malicious wounding

Aggravated Sexual Battery

On April 19, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3400 block of Caledonia Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) between May 2014 and September 2014. The investigation revealed that the female victim, who was between 11-12 years of age at the time of the offense, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member, during the above timeframe. In February, the victim reported the incident to police prompting the investigation. On April 14, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Juan Alexis LIMA CASTILLO, who was taken into custody on April 19.

Arrested on April 19: [No Photo Available] Juan Alexis LIMA CASTILLO, 39, of 614 Greenbriar Dr. in Fredericksburg Charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Stafford County

Pizza delivery robbed at gunpoint

91 Washington Square Plaza, Domino’s, 4/24, 12:18 a.m. Deputies responded to the business for a report of a robbery. The investigation revealed a male suspect entered the business from the back door. He brandished a firearm and demanded money. The store employee complied and the suspect fled the business. The investigation is ongoing.

3 cars stolen from rental car office

315 Garrisonville Road, Avis Car Rental, 4/24, 11:04 a.m. During an audit, the store manager discovered three vehicles were stolen. Security footage from April 21 shows a male suspect go behind the counter three times when the employee steps away. On each occasion, he stole the keys to one of the vehicles. It is believed the vehicles were stolen from the parking lot later that night.