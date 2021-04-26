Samantha M. Brown

Samantha Brown, age 30, of Triangle, VA passed away on 24 April 2021. Sam fought an epic battle with colon cancer for almost 2 years, inspiring friends and family with her intense level of bravery and steadfast determination.

Fondly nicknamed “Buddha” as an infant, Sam was born on June 5, 1990 in Woodbridge, VA to parents Scott G. Brown and Dale K. Linder. She was raised in Woodbridge and Burke, VA and graduated from Lake Braddock Secondary School. Sam, with her sparkling eyes and witty humor, was forever a kid at heart. She loved everything related to Christmas: cheesy Hallmark movies, singing Christmas carols, and visiting Santa at the mall. While cuddling with her dog Peanut Butter and sipping Cherry Dr. Pepper, Sam thoroughly enjoyed watching movies – her favorites being anything to do with Adam Sandler, as well as all Disney and Harry Potter movies. Sam also loved the beach and every single dog.

For those that wish to send a memorial donation in memory of Sam, the family asks that donations be sent to the charity of their choice, or to one of the following charitable organizations that touched Sam’s heart: The Dream Foundation (www.dreamfoundation.org); Inova Schar Cancer Institute Greatest Need (www.inova.org); Northern Virginia SPCA (SPCAnova.org).

The family would like to take a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Timothy Cannon and the entire staff of caring professionals at every level of care located at The Inova Schar Cancer Institute. The team provided Sam not only with the knowledge, tools and treatment to fight cancer, but they also gave her outstanding support, encouragement, love and the space she needed to be herself at every level during this battle. We are forever grateful.

A formal service will not be held at this time; however, a celebration of Sam’s life will be announced at a future date.