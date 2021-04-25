William Alton Hampton

Son of Goldie Gay & Doc Hampton, Woodbridge, and later moved to Staniel Cay, Bahamas.

Born Aug 12, 1943 upstairs in a one-bedroom apartment, over a Woodbridge landmark named, Doc’s Log Cabin on Route One.

Butch ran Hampton’s Landing for over 30 years He was also very talented and could custom paint boats and cars, besides working on their engines. For a short time he drag raced a pickle-Fork Hyroplane. Later in life he moved to Staniel Cay, Bahamas, where he lived for over 25 years.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Ashlie Gay Hampton-Gardner, his son-in-law Todd Gardner, and one grandson, John Hampton. He left his niece, Carla and three nephews, David, and Brian Ennis, plus Donald Shifflet. He left many family and friends in Rescue, VA.