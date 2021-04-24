Ronald Lee Nungesser, 84, of Woodbridge, VA passed away on April 5, 2021.

Ron, was born to Orville and Fran Nungesser of Bloomsburg, PA. He graduated from Bloomsburg high school, class of 1954. He married Patricia Price Nungesser of Princeton, WV in Falls Church, VA, October 1957. Ron was a veteran the US Air Force and was awarded numerous medals. He retired as a civilian Information Systems Specialist for U.S. Department of Army in Fort Belvoir in 1988. He was involved in many senior social groups including the Fun Bunch which took them on many adventures up and down the east coast. Ron also loved to play golf, was an avid collector and had a passion for genealogy. Ron loved to work with his hands; always busy doing something, either rebuilding cars with his sons or remodeling he and Patty’s home. He will be greatly missed.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Fran Nungesser.

Ron will be greatly missed by his attentive and loving wife of 63 years, Patty and his sons: Mark and Grace Nungesser of Irving, TX; and Greg and Heather Nungesser of Culpeper, VA; brother Donald and Donna Nungesser of Fredericksburg, VA and sister Gail and Bill Walter of Braidwood, IL. Ron was adored as Popups to grandchildren Christian Stanley and Ronnie Nungesser of Culpeper, VA; Jonnie Linn (and Bennie) Harrison of Chester, VA and great-grandchildren Bennie and Olivia Harrison.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Culpeper National Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends immediately following at the Lenn Park pavilion, Culpeper, Va. Memorials may be given to American Legion Post 364, Woodbridge, VA.

The family of Ron wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his in-home caregivers and therapists: Linda, Vanessa, Ana, Judy and the various nurses that visited