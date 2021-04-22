Loving son, joy of a grandson and fun-loving friend, Robert Anderson Simpson, 16 of Woodbridge, VA died on April 19, 2021.

Robert was born on November 4, 2004 to the proud parents Kristine Miller and Leonard H. Simpson IV. He was a sophomore at Woodbridge Senior High School and enjoyed lacrosse, soccer, cross country running and to experience other cultures through travel. He also enjoyed playing Xbox and pranking his friends.

“Goodbye my Sweet. Know that you are loved, and your shining star will live on through those who were blessed to have had you in their lives. You will be missed.”

Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard Simpson III and Mary Simpson.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Kris Miller, his father Leonard Simpson IV, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Miller; his stepmother, Laura Simpson; his brother, L. Harrison Simpson V and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends will mourn his loss.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Robert to: Prince William Royals Lacrosse, C/O Vern Bahn, 3516 Mount Burnside Way, Woodbridge VA 22192 or Old Bridge United Methodist Church, C/O Burton Robinson, 3966 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge VA 22192.