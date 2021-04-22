Domenick A. Constantino, 97, of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away on April 16, 2021.

Domenick was born in Worcester, Mass to John Constantino and Gemma Zeno. He married Marilyn Beatty on April 12, 1946. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy. His ship was attached by a Kamikaze Pilot while serving in the Pacific. Many lives were lost. Luckily, he survived. He never got over his experience and had many vivid recollections of those years. After the war, he served in the Panama Canal for the Navy as well. After leaving the Navy, he settled in Northboro, Mass with his wife and two children. He worked many years with his brother-in-law Brad Beatty in the auto parts business. He and his wife Marilyn moved to Lake Ridge, VA 25 years ago and enjoyed many years with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Domenick is preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his 2 sisters, Anna, and Grace.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Karen and her husband Roberto Diez, his son Gary and his wife Allison, grandchildren Melanie Diez Legoullon and husband Mark Legoullon, and Eric Diez and wife Rochelle Diez, Michael Constantino, and wife Amanda. Great grandchildren Major Legoullon, Maya Legoullon, Nina Diez, Aaron Diez and Elizabeth Diez.

He loved his family and particularly the children. One of his fondest memories was across country trip by train that he went on with his grandson Eric to Las Vegas. May he rest in peace.