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Stafford fire department combs U.S. to replace military medals lost during blaze

By Rick Horner
Robert Mihalak accepts a set of replacement military medals from Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department Fire Marshal Dan Pappas, after the original set was lost in a house fire.

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