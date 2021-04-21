News Stafford fire department combs U.S. to replace military medals lost during blaze By Rick Horner Published April 21, 2021 at 11:31AM | Updated June 30, 2022 at 12:13AM Robert Mihalak accepts a set of replacement military medals from Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department Fire Marshal Dan Pappas, after the original set was lost in a house fire. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News