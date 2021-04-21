Stafford County plans for in-person high school graduations

Stafford County Public Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at all five high schools this June for more than 2,400 students.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed and accessible through the internet for friends and family who are unable to attend.

“This is an incredible time in every child’s life and one that deserves special recognition,” said school’s superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner. “We will celebrate their achievement and wish all our graduates success in their future pursuits.”

Each high school will host six ceremonies:

· June 11 at 8 am

· June 11 at 11 am

· June 11 at 2 pm

· June 12 at 8 am

· June 12 at 11 am

· June 12 at 2 pm

SCPS will follow the guidelines provided in the Governor’s Fourth Amended Executive Order 72 for hosting in-person graduation ceremonies. Appropriate health protocols will be in place at each high school.

No one with a fever or symptoms of the coronavirus, a positive test for the coronavirus 10 days prior to the ceremony, or those who have a known exposure to a coronavirus case 14 days prior to the ceremony, is permitted to attend in-person graduation.

For more information about SCPS graduations visit staffordschools.net.

Last year, graduation ceremonies for county high schools were held virtually, despite initial calls early on during the pandemic to hold limited, in-person graduation ceremonies.