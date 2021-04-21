Prince William County

The Prince William County Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the shooting that occurred outside of Autobahn Speedway at Manassas Mall, at 8300 Sudley Road near Manassas, on Friday, April 2.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday.

Through a partnership in public safety with the FBI, the Northern Virginia Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force is offering an additional $5,000 reward to assist in the investigation.

During the incident, 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves, of Baltimore was killed, and another 22-year-old man was injured.

Video surveillance of the incident was previously made publicly available in an effort to identify those who are responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

Stafford County

Fraud reported

Ridings Lane, 4/19, 3 p.m. The victim reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the power company. The caller told the victim she needed to send $596 through Zelle to prevent the power from being cutoff on her rental property. The victim complied and realized it was a scam when she was asked to send an additional $500.