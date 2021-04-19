Edgar Lewis Little Sr., 81 of Lorton, VA died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on April 15, 2021. He was born in 1940 to the late James and Jessie Little. Edgar was a faithful member of Cranford United Methodist Church.

Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ellen Little, his sister Nancy Gonzales and his brother, Jay Little.

He is survived by his loving children, Jennifer Little; Lew Little (Bonnie) and Kevin Little. Edgar is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Ian Little and Rachel Little.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria Virginia 22306 on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:30pm.