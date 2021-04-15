It was a freezing windy day on January 15, 1994 when a baby girl, Skye Elizabeth Richardson, changed her environment in Woodbridge Virginia. She was born to Lori Tyree Cummings and Ira Richardson. She was reared by her parental grandparents, Hosea and Myrtle Richardson. At the age of twelve she was baptized by the former pastor, Rev. Dr. Frederick S. Jones (deceased) assisted by the present pastor, Rev. Dr. Henry P. During, Jr. She was an active member of the church, singing in the youth choir until high school graduation. She was a ray of light and a joy to everyone she knew.

Her formal education was as typical as most. She attended Star Bethlehem Christian Academy in K-4 and K-5 (valedictorian); River Oaks Elementary School (accelerated program); Godwin Middle School (IBMY Program, received several certificates for perfect attendance and Honor Roll, the White House Presidential Award, The DECA program, and “Saluting Our Stars” at the Hylton Preforming Arts Center); and Gar-Field High School (continued IBMY Program and DECA, and was a member fo the Steppers Dance Team). In 2012 she enrolled in Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. After four years, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Fashion Merchandising.

She was employed as a teacher at the Star Bethlehem Christian Academy and part-time at David’s Bridal. She loved “her” kids. She had a passion for fashion and make-up. As a true fashionista, she excelled in the merging of the two. She enjoyed finding the balance in blending everything from luxury brands to thrift store bargains, and took the pleasure in coordinating all accessories from footwear to make-up to jewelry. She said “You can never learn too much about make-up. Everyone does make-up differently. There are so many different techniques. You don’t get bored because no two faces are the same. There are so many possibilities. You can really do anything- glam, editorial, special effects etc.”

Left to mourn her transition are her mother, Lori Cummings (Eugene); her father, Ira Richardson (Karen); her paternal grandmother, Myrtle Richardson; her maternal grandfather, Shepard Tyree; three sisters: Terra McGhee and KalaRose and Ari Jean Richardson; two brothers: Tyree Cummings and Chauncey Richardson; aunts: Jimmie Gunter and Cathy Wester; and uncle, Earl Kelly. She had many special life long friends to include Autumn Rose, Tia Milton and Cherell McManus (3 peas in a pod); a significant friend Jamal Griffin; god sisters: Natisha Hamrick, Tiffany Miller and Chelsea Dennis; and one god brother David Dennis, Jr. She also leaves a host of family members and many beloved friends.