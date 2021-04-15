Devereux Dennis Palmer (Denny), 68, of Lake Ridge, Va. passed away on 11 April 2021.

Denny was born in Washington, D.C. to Devereux and Maryann Palmer (O’Brien) on 29 Oct. 1952. He attended Wheaton High School in Maryland. He married Jeannette Clinton on 1 January 1992 in Manassas. Denny attended MD. Community college for two years. He worked and supervised maintenance activities at Quantico Marine base for fifteen years and was self-employed with a food truck business for about eight years prior to retirement. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era war serving in the Navy and was awarded the good conduct medal and the National Defense Service medal. He was involved in service at the Dale City VFW where he supervised activities and provided security measures for several gun shows.

Devereux is preceded in death by his parents Devereux and Maryann Palmer. Devereux is survived by his wife Jeanette, his two daughters, Valerie Palmer and Kimberly Bolt (married to Thomas Bolt) and by two stepsons Edward Hilosky and John Hilosky and also by two granddaughters, Emily Bolt and Michele Bolt. Denny is also survived by his Uncle James Hudak. Denny dearly loved his family and friends and was an avid fisher man.

The family of Denny Palmer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Yazdani, Dr. Wierzbicki, Dr. Mortazavi, nursing staff at Sentara Potomac Hospital, Inova Fairfax and Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center and to all who have stood by us during this difficult time.