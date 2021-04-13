Workhouse community returns for second year

The Workhouse Arts Center has kicked off its second season of the community market.

As a participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Workhouse will present special activities on the opening day of the Market celebrating Japanese culture, cherry blossom-themed art, and providing an opportunity for local vendors to offer a myriad of crafts, food, and other products to the community.

The Market will take place Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Workhouse campus located at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton.

The Market will include several workshops, including origami making and metal forging, as well as Facebook Live haiku readings and a live hula performance! Not to mention the Workhouse Artists, live entertainment, The Workhouse Wishing Tree, Workhouse Camp activities, and new exhibitions.

“Spring is a beautiful time to visit and explore Fairfax County, especially as the cherry trees begin to blossom. Many of our wonderful attractions and parks have organized exceptional cultural and community-focused events in collaboration with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including the Workhouse Arts Center, whose entire historic campus will be blooming with activities to celebrate the season,” says Barry Biggar, President & CEO of Visit Fairfax.

The Community Market was developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic to provide a safe, socially distant, outdoor venue for both vendors and guests. With every precaution taken to help prevent the coronavirus spread, the community market remains a safe and family-friendly environment.