Richie-Folks, Demeria on Democratic ticket for Manassas

Manassas will have races for two constitutional officers in November.

The Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC) have put forward candidates for two constitutional offices for this election year.

The committee announced their candidates via a press release which also announced the cancelation of the caucus, which would have been used to officially announce the candidates:

“The MMPCDC has canceled the unassembled caucus for the constitutional offices of Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue scheduled for April 24 due to the proper filings by only one candidate for each of these offices.

MMPCDC congratulated Patricia Richie-Folks, the nominee for Treasurer, and Tim Demeria, the nominee for Commissioner of the Revenue. Richie-Folks is the current Treasurer and is seeking her second term, while Demeria, (who serves on the city School Board) is seeking his first term.”

Both offices are full-time positions that the winning candidate will hold for four-year terms. The offices are mandated by the Virginia Constitution.

According to GOP committee chairperson Andy Harrover, announcements for candidates from the Republicans will be announced at their caucus, held on May 1.

One person — Stacia Jennings — has announced her intention to run for the Commissioner of the Revenue on the Republican ticket.

According to her webpage, Jennings is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who settled in Manassas in 2014. She is a licensed real estate agent, owns a small business selling pocket knives, and served in the U.S. Military for 28 years as a Marine and later as part of the Army Reserves.

There will also be a special election to fill the City Council seat vacated by Michelle Davis Younger, who was elected mayor last fall. The council appointed David Farajollahi (D) to temporarily fill the seat until an election could be held.

Farajollahi is running for the seat. A Republican has not yet announced their candidacy for the seat.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 2.