Poilce report | Shots fired, child endangerment charges filed

Stafford County

Child endangerment charges filed after shots fired

A Stafford man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a disturbance that occurred at a Stafford residence Sunday evening.

On April 11 at 7:09 p.m., deputies met with a victim reporting a disturbance on Green Acre Drive. The victim advised the suspect had fled the scene.

Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to the call when he observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputy Leckemby ran the vehicle’s license plate number, which was found to be registered to the suspect. A traffic stop was initiated, and the suspect was detained. He smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Deputy J.J. Yenchak administered field sobriety tests while deputies continued to investigate the disturbance.

The investigation revealed the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. The argument continued to the front door, where the suspect threw a trash bag towards the victim, who was holding a young child. The suspect then retreated back inside the home to the master bedroom. He retrieved a firearm and fired a shot within proximity of the victim, who was still holding the child. She could escape to another room, at which point the suspect fired several more shots within the master bedroom.

The suspect stopped firing and confronted the victim again and struck her in the face. He then fled from the home in his vehicle before being arrested by Deputy Leckemby, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anthony Mammarella, 38, of Stafford, is charged with two counts of felony assault, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm during a commission of a felony, child endangerment, reckless handling of a firearm, assault, driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, and refusal of the test.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Catalytic converter thefts continue

3315 Jefferson Davis Highway, Last Stop Mart, 4/12, 6:43 p.m. Catalytic converters were reported stolen off of two pick-up trucks that were parked at the business.

Through security footage, it was determined the thefts occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on April 12.

Prince William County

Dale City man wanted after man stabbed

Malicious Wounding – On April 12 at 9:21PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Dale City to investigate a stabbing.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 30-year-old man and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. When the victim arrived, a physical altercation ensued where the suspect used a knife to stab the victim, police said.

Eventually, the parties separated, and a family member transported the victim to an area hospital where police were notified. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Derrell NESBITT. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2020]

Derrell NESBITT, 32, of the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Dale City. Described as a black male, 6’00”, 200lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted for malicious wounding.